PTI | Lahore | Updated: 09-02-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 22:54 IST
2 ISIS terrorists held in Pakistan’s Punjab
  • Pakistan

Two ISIS terrorists have been arrested in Pakistan’s Punjab province by the counter-terrorism officials, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police, a raid was conducted on Tuesday at Railway line near vegetable market in Vehari district, some 330 kms from here.

“Two terrorists of proscribed organisation ISIS (Islamic State) identified as Muhammad Asif Nadeem and Muhammad Nawaz were arrested. They were planning to attack vital installations,” the CTD said in a statement issued here on Wednesday.

It said that one hand grenade, a rifle, a pistol, bullets, explosive material, ISIS flags and pamphlets have been recovered from them.

A case has been registered under terrorism charges.

Earlier this month, law enforcement agencies claimed to have thwarted a terrorist attack on worship places and arrested two terrorists of the ISIS terror group in Khanewal, some 300 kms from here.

Two hand grenades, two pistols, ammunition and flags of ISIS had been recovered from them.

The Pakistani government functionaries and ministers have been in denial mode about the presence of the ISIS in the country. They deny that the global terror group has sleeper cells in different parts of the country.

