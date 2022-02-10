Delhi Police nab 17 people, recover 12 stolen vehicles in north district since Nov

The north district of the Delhi Police has nabbed 17 people and recovered 12 stolen vehicles since November last year as part of a special drive, officials said on Thursday. To trace stolen vehicles in the district, 'Operation Khojbeen' was launched on November 1, 2021, they said. The police said many robbers, snatchers, and auto-lifters had confessed that they usually commit crimes using stolen vehicles. It was also noticed that after committing the crime, the accused kept the stolen or used vehicles at various parking lots or isolated places, a senior police officer said. To begin with, records of all the parking sites in the north district were obtained. It was found that there were 31 parking sites available in the district -- three belonging to the municipal corporation, five Delhi metro parking sites, one bus parking, and 22 other lots, the officer said. The foot-patrolling staff was directed to conduct search operations on regular basis in the area of their jurisdiction, the officer said. Some criminals also disclosed that before stealing the vehicle which they want to use in a crime, they also stole the number plates of another vehicle. Therefore, they have a stolen motorcycle covered with fake number plates of another vehicle which reduces their chance of suspicion or getting apprehended by the police during checking, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said. Normally, people do not lodge an FIR about the theft of number plates but file a non-cognizable report (NCR) in this regard.

As a result, such data is not available with police staff picket checking. According to data shared by the police, 36,782 vehicles have been checked or verified using the 'Vehiscan App' till now under this operation. ''A total of 617 vehicles found, unattended or being plied without proper documents, were impounded under section 66 DP Act from November 1, 2021, till Wednesday. During this period, 12 stolen vehicles were recovered and 17 auto-lifters were nabbed,'' the police said. As a result, a decline has been seen in the registration of motor vehicle theft cases from January 1 to February 9, and the work out the percentage of the cases has also been increased, it added. In 2022, a total of 164 cases of motor vehicle thefts were registered as compared to 235 in 2021. In 2022, 10.36 percent of cases were worked out in comparison to 7.66 percent of cases that were worked out last year, the data stated.

