Left Menu

ED attaches Rs 25-cr worth assets of TN criminal

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 16:25 IST
ED attaches Rs 25-cr worth assets of TN criminal
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Properties worth about Rs 25 crore of a Tamil Nadu-based criminal charged with multiple cases of murder, extortion and dacoity have been attached under the anti-money laundering law, the ED said on Friday.

Seventy nine land assets located in sub-urban Chennai ''belonging to and in the benami names of PPGD Sankar'' have been attached, it said.

The market value of these properties is around Rs 25 crore.

Sankar faces at least 15 police FIRs and three chargesheets for offences like murder, extortion, robbery, dacoity and criminal conspiracy, the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement.

''ED unearthed various benami properties of PPGD Sankar which were purchased by him out of cash generated from extortion...he could not explain any legal source of cash payments for acquiring the property and confessed during the course of investigation that such money, which was used by him to acquire 79 properties, was not generated from any legal business but by extortion of various people over the period of time,'' the ED claimed.

The accused, it said, adopted a ''unique model'' of projecting the ''proceeds of crime'' by registering the properties by way of general power of attorney (GPA) in his name and keeping the ownership in his benami names in the official documents. ''The GPA was used as an alternative for sale deeds. He had made the payment for such properties but did not register the properties in his name to safeguard himself, as there are many cases by police going on against him,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise addressing symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022