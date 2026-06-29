Israeli Strikes Ignite Tensions: Lebanon-Israel Border Agreement In Peril

The Israeli military has destroyed Hezbollah's underground tunnel in southern Lebanon, complicating a new U.S.-brokered security deal intended to ease border tensions. Hezbollah deems the action a violation, rejecting the agreement as capitulation to Israel. The conflict continues despite efforts to stabilize the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Israeli Military Has Destroyed Underground Infrastructure Used By Lebanese Militant Group Hezbollah In A Village In Southern Lebanon | Updated: 29-06-2026 04:43 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 04:43 IST
Israeli Strikes Ignite Tensions: Lebanon-Israel Border Agreement In Peril
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Israeli military has targeted and demolished a Hezbollah tunnel in southern Lebanon, in a move that threatens the newly formed U.S.-brokered security arrangement aimed at easing hostilities along the border.

According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, the U.S. was informed prior to the attack that destroyed a 200-meter tunnel filled with weapons in Majdal Zoun. The strike followed just two days after Lebanon and Israel agreed to a security deal, which includes Israel's phased withdrawal from southern Lebanon while maintaining a security zone.

Hezbollah condemned the Israeli actions as a flagrant breach of the ceasefire and reaffirmed its commitment to armed resistance. Its leader, Naim Qassem, criticized the security agreement, calling it a surrender to Israel. Netanyahu stated that military action would continue to remove threats and safeguard Israeli citizens despite the diplomatic efforts for peace.

TRENDING

1
End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

End of an Era: Steve Clarke Steps Down as Scotland's Iconic Head Coach

Global
2
Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Australia Doubles Down on Social Media Age Ban Enforcement

Global
3
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Scotland's World Cup Elimination

Global
4
Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Steve Clarke Steps Down After Historic Run as Scotland's Head Coach

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026