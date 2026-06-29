Israeli Strikes Ignite Tensions: Lebanon-Israel Border Agreement In Peril
The Israeli military has destroyed Hezbollah's underground tunnel in southern Lebanon, complicating a new U.S.-brokered security deal intended to ease border tensions. Hezbollah deems the action a violation, rejecting the agreement as capitulation to Israel. The conflict continues despite efforts to stabilize the region.
The Israeli military has targeted and demolished a Hezbollah tunnel in southern Lebanon, in a move that threatens the newly formed U.S.-brokered security arrangement aimed at easing hostilities along the border.
According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Israel Katz, the U.S. was informed prior to the attack that destroyed a 200-meter tunnel filled with weapons in Majdal Zoun. The strike followed just two days after Lebanon and Israel agreed to a security deal, which includes Israel's phased withdrawal from southern Lebanon while maintaining a security zone.
Hezbollah condemned the Israeli actions as a flagrant breach of the ceasefire and reaffirmed its commitment to armed resistance. Its leader, Naim Qassem, criticized the security agreement, calling it a surrender to Israel. Netanyahu stated that military action would continue to remove threats and safeguard Israeli citizens despite the diplomatic efforts for peace.
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