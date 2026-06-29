China's Onshore Tech IPO Boom: A New Era of Self-Reliance

China's technology IPOs are surging as the country aims for tech self-reliance amid U.S. rivalry. With $3.1 billion raised, companies like ChangXin Memory plan large offerings. The U.S.-China tech war and regulatory support are fueling a listing revival, attracting investor attention and boosting market liquidity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chinas Onshore Technology Ipos Are On Track For Their Strongest Year Since As Beijing Seeks To Bolster Listings Of Chip And Artificial Intelligence Companies In A Push For Tech Selfreliance Amid The Countrys Rivalry With The Us Technology Companies Have Raised A Total Of Billion From Stock Market Listings In China This Year To June | Updated: 29-06-2026 04:30 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 04:30 IST
China's Onshore Tech IPO Boom: A New Era of Self-Reliance
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China's technology IPO landscape is experiencing an unprecedented upswing as Beijing pushes for heightened listings of chip and AI companies, highlighting its drive for tech self-reliance amidst ongoing tensions with the United States. According to LSEG data, Chinese technology firms have amassed $3.1 billion from stock offerings in the first half of the year, sharply rising above the previous year's figures.

Nearly 50 firms, ranging from robotics startups to semiconductor giants, have submitted IPO applications in Shanghai and Shenzhen, aiming to raise at least 126.1 billion yuan, equivalent to $18.7 billion. Notably, ChangXin Memory Technologies is planning a monumental 29.5 billion yuan offer, marking the year's largest and propelling total listing value to a three-year peak.

The resurgence in onshore listings is backed by supportive Chinese regulatory policies promoting startups in innovative sectors like quantum technology. Further boosting the momentum, the Shanghai Stock Exchange has introduced rules to aid public sales by large-language-model companies on the STAR Market, facilitating opportunities for private equity and venture capital exits.

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