Russian military operations over the weekend resulted in significant casualties, killing at least four and injuring several more in Ukraine's southeast and northeast. Regional officials reported loss of life in both the Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv areas due to missile strikes.

In Zaporizhzhia, two people perished and 16 others sustained injuries, according to Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov. Graphic images he shared on social media depicted the devastating aftermath, with entire neighborhoods left in ruins. Meanwhile, in the Kharkiv region, an attack on Zmiiv left one dead and eight wounded, including two children, as confirmed by Regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Tragically, a police officer in the Kharkiv region died while coordinating evacuation efforts. In the border region of Sumy, an elderly woman also lost her life. Both Russia and Ukraine continue to assert that they do not target civilian areas, despite the long-standing and contentious conflict.