Kremlin says unaware of Donbass situation after evacuation announced - Ifax

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday he had no information about the situation in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass after Moscow-backed separatist leaders announced the evacuation of residents, Interfax news agency reported.

Peskov said he did not know if the move had been coordinated with Russia, Interfax reported.

