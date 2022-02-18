Kremlin says unaware of Donbass situation after evacuation announced - Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-02-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 19:56 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Friday he had no information about the situation in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donbass after Moscow-backed separatist leaders announced the evacuation of residents, Interfax news agency reported.
Peskov said he did not know if the move had been coordinated with Russia, Interfax reported.
