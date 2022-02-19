Gas pipeline in Ukraine's breakaway region catches fire after blast -reports
A part of a gas pipeline near Luhansk, one of the main cities in Ukraine's breakaway region of People's Republic of Luhansk, caught fire late on Friday after a blast, Russian news agencies reported, citing correspondents on the ground.
The pipeline was struck by "a powerful explosion," Interfax news agency reported, citing a local natural gas supplier.
