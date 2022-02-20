Left Menu

Body of a ten-year-old boy found hanging in his home

The body of a 10-year-old boy was found hanging from a noose in his home at Chhatarpur on Saturday afternoon and when the police reached the spot to take it away his family members demanded that a sniffer dog be called in first.

PTI | Garhwa | Updated: 20-02-2022 00:27 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 00:27 IST
A family member said that the child was in the company of his family since waking up in the morning. Later in the day the boy's mother, who had gone out of the house on some work, spotted the boy's body hanging by a rope near the door to the house.

The family has alleged that the boy was first killed and then his body was left hanging in the house.

Garhwa police station in-charge Krishan Kumar said the body of the boy was found hanging in his house and an investigation into the case is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

