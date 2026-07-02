India and Japan Unite for Transformative AI Ecosystem

In a significant move, India and Japan have expanded their collaboration in Artificial Intelligence, with both nations pledging to establish a robust AI ecosystem characterized by safety, trust, and innovation. The announcement came during Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's visit to India, reflecting a shared commitment to integrating AI into governance, infrastructure, and innovation.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri underscored AI as a burgeoning sector of bilateral focus. The two countries have released a joint statement highlighting their strategic alignment on AI development. The leaders acknowledged AI’s transformative potential across economies and societies, recognizing its far-reaching impacts on innovation, economic security, and international order.

The partnership aims to bolster resilience and growth, aligning with India's MAHASAGAR vision and Japan's Free and Open Indo-Pacific framework. It also stresses international cooperation in AI governance, promoting principles that ensure AI technologies are safe and inclusive. The initiative embraces AI coordination on multilateral platforms and emphasizes innovation in AI research and talent development.