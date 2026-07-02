Czech Club MFK Karvina Banned from Europa League

Czech Side Mfk Karvina Have Been Declared Ineligible To Participate In The Uefa Europa League Due To Involvement In Matchfixing

In a significant decision, UEFA announced a ban on Czech football club MFK Karvina from the 2026-27 Europa League. The ruling, disclosed on Thursday, comes in response to the club's involvement in match-fixing activities.

UEFA's decision reflects its firm stance against unethical practices in football, emphasizing the importance of integrity in the sport. The governing body aims to preserve the credibility of the competition by implementing strict measures against breaches.

MFK Karvina's exclusion from the tournament serves as a warning to other clubs about the severe consequences of engaging in match-fixing. The decision highlights UEFA's ongoing commitment to ensuring fair play in European football.