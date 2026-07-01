U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

The Us Military Has Established A Robust Footprint Of Us Forces In And Around Venezuela To Support Relief Operations

The United States military has expanded its presence in and around Venezuela, with over 900 personnel now in the country and an additional 800 stationed in the Caribbean. This follows a devastating series of earthquakes that hit Venezuela, necessitating a robust relief operation.

General Francis Donovan, head of U.S. Southern Command, reported that American forces are engaged in search-and-rescue efforts, infrastructure repair, and facilitating the arrival of humanitarian aid. Advanced technologies, including MQ-9 Reaper drones, are being used to gather critical intelligence to assist in these operations.

Despite earlier U.S. military actions against Venezuelan leadership, this operation could pave the way for stronger military relations. Donovan emphasized that the mission is temporary, focused purely on disaster response, but expressed optimism about potential future collaborations.