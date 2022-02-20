Left Menu

TN: 2 workers from Jharkhand die following steam boiler explosion

PTI | Mayiladuthurai | Updated: 20-02-2022 13:58 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 13:56 IST
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Two labourers from Jharkhand were killed and two others sustained injuries as a steam boiler exploded at a prawn farm near Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, police said.

The accident happened at a private prawn farm in Thoduvai village near Sirkazhi around 12 pm, they said.

The victims were identified as Arun Oran (25) and Baljeet Oran (21), who were both killed on the spot, police said.

Two other workers, Raghupathy (50) and Maridoss (45), both belonging to Thirumullaivasal village, sustained grievous injuries and have been admitted to Sirkazhi Government Hospital, police added.

Sirkazhi police have registered a case and further investigation is on. Exact details about the incident will be known only after preliminary inquiry, they said.

