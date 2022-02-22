Left Menu

UK, Baltic states to conduct preventive military activities in northern Europe

A British-led expeditionary group that includes the Baltic states will carry out a series of integrated military activities across their part of northern Europe, Britain said on Tuesday. agreed to undertake a series of integrated military activities across our part of northern Europe, at sea, on land and in the air," said British defence minister Ben Wallace.

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-02-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 19:26 IST
UK, Baltic states to conduct preventive military activities in northern Europe
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A British-led expeditionary group that includes the Baltic states will carry out a series of integrated military activities across their part of northern Europe, Britain said on Tuesday. The announcement came after a meeting of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), a British-led grouping made up of Denmark, Estonia, Finland and Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.

"We have ... agreed to undertake a series of integrated military activities across our part of northern Europe, at sea, on land and in the air," said British defence minister Ben Wallace. "For example, we will shortly conduct an exercise demonstrating JEF nations freedom of movement in the Baltic Sea. These and subsequent activities will remain preventative and proportionate."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022