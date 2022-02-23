US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after modest sanctions on Russia
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-02-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 23-02-2022 20:01 IST
- Country:
- United States
Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after modest initial sanctions by Western nations on Moscow, with investors keeping a close watch on the fast-moving developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 84.36 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 33,680.97.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 20.17 points, or 0.47%, at 4,324.93, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 130.23 points, or 0.97%, to 13,511.75 at the opening bell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Miners lead FTSE 100 higher, homebuilder Bellway soothes demand concerns
Beijing 2022: Most decorated snowboard cross athlete of all time Lindsey Jacobellis wins her first Olympics gold
Russia tells UK to drop sanctions rhetoric or expect short talks in Moscow
UK's Truss to meet Russia's Lavrov in Moscow
WRAPUP 1-Olympics-Jacobellis redemption gives U.S. first gold after Shiffrin nightmare