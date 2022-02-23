US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens higher after modest sanctions on Russia

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after modest initial sanctions by Western nations on Moscow, with investors keeping a close watch on the fast-moving developments in the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 84.36 points, or 0.25%, at the open to 33,680.97.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 20.17 points, or 0.47%, at 4,324.93, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 130.23 points, or 0.97%, to 13,511.75 at the opening bell.

