ASI suspended for caning nursing staff in a road rage case

A police assistant sub-inspector (ASI) has been suspended for allegedly thrashing a Medanta Hospital nursing staff here with a stick after his car touched the ASI's vehicle, officials said Wednesday. An FIR was registered against ASI Gyanender Singh at the Sadar police station and a departmental inquiry initiated against him on Mayank Tomar’s complaint, they said. A police spokesperson confirmed that the ASI, posted in the Sadar police station, was suspended on Tuesday by the DCP (Headquarters).

According to the police, when the complainant was reversing his car in the early hours of Tuesday, it touched the ASI's vehicle outside the hospital.

The ASI got angry and allegedly beat Tomar mercilessly with a stick and broke his facial bone, according to the complaint. Tomar, a resident of Govindpuram in Ghaziabad, lives in a PG in Sector 38 in Gurugram.

