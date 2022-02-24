Canal in annexed Crimea to be readied for water from Ukraine's Dnieper, official says

The governor of Russian-annexed Crimea said on Thursday he had ordered local authorities to prepare a water canal to receive water from the Ukrainian river of Dnieper, amid a Russian military operation against Ukraine.

Ukraine cut off fresh water supply along the canal that had supplied 85% of the peninsula's needs after Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014. The Soviet-era waterway was built to channel water from the Dnieper to arid areas of Ukraine's Kherson region and Crimea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)