Canal in annexed Crimea to be readied for water from Ukraine's Dnieper, official says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2022 14:25 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 14:25 IST
The governor of Russian-annexed Crimea said on Thursday he had ordered local authorities to prepare a water canal to receive water from the Ukrainian river of Dnieper, amid a Russian military operation against Ukraine.
Ukraine cut off fresh water supply along the canal that had supplied 85% of the peninsula's needs after Moscow annexed Crimea in 2014. The Soviet-era waterway was built to channel water from the Dnieper to arid areas of Ukraine's Kherson region and Crimea.
