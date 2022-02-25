U.S. still has room to tighten sanctions on Russia -official
The United States still has room to tighten sanctions on Russia if aggression against Ukraine escalates further, a senior administration official said on Thursday after Washington imposed sanctions and export control measures targeting Russia.
A second senior administration official, speaking to reporters, said other countries were making parallel announcements on export controls and expects many more will join in coming days.
