UK believes Russians have not taken Melitopol, minister Heappey says

British armed forces minister James Heappey said on Saturday that Britain did not believe Russian forces had captured the southeastern Ukrainian city of Melitopol.

"All of Russia's day one objectives ... and even Melitopol, which the Russians are claiming to have taken but we can't see anything to substantiate that, are all still in Ukrainian hands," Heappey told BBC radio.

