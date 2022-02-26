Left Menu

France to provide defensive military equipment to Ukraine - army spokesman

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-02-2022 14:59 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 14:57 IST
France to provide defensive military equipment to Ukraine - army spokesman
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

France has decided to send defensive military equipment to Ukraine to support the country against Russia's invasion, a French army spokesman said on Saturday, adding that the issue of sending offensive arms was still under consideration.

"You can imagine that shipping the equipment is complicated at the moment", a spokesman for the French army's Chief of Staff told reporters at a briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

Russia suspended from Council of Europe -Italian foreign minister

 Italy
2
Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria closes its airspace for Russian carriers

Bulgaria
3
Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 2026

Tan Kim Her appointed as India’s badminton doubles coach till Asian Games 20...

 India
4
Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

Swedish Olympic champion gives medal to man held in China

 Sweden

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022