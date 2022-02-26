Kremlin says Ukraine offensive resumed on Saturday after Friday pause
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-02-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 18:21 IST
Russian troops started advancing into Ukraine again on Saturday after President Vladimir Putin paused the offensive a day earlier in anticipation of talks with Kyiv that never happened, the Kremlin said.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitriy Peskov also told a briefing Russia had expected the sanctions imposed by the West in response to the invasion and was taking measures to minimise their impact on the economy.
