5 of family arrested for assaulting daughter-in-law in Rajasthan village

Five members of a family, including the husband and mother-in-law, were arrested for assaulting a 25-year-old woman after tying her to a tree in Banswara district, police on Sunday said. The incident took place in Ambapura village on Friday, they said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-02-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 27-02-2022 20:40 IST
According to the complaint, the victim, Krishna, had been living with her parents due to a domestic dispute for the last five months, Ambapura SHO Gajvir Singh said.

When she returned to Ambapura village on Friday for some labour work, she was tied to a tree by her husband Keshu, 27, and others, and beaten up, he said. Keshu, mother-in-law Savita, sister-in-law Manisha, and relatives Mohan and Kanta were arrested by the police after the complaint on Saturday, he said.

The matter is being investigated from several angles, including dowry harassment, he added.

