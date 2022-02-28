BRIEF-RBC Announces $250,000 Donation To Support Immediate Humanitarian Efforts In Ukraine And The Ukrainian Diaspora In Canada
Royal Bank of Canada:
* RBC ANNOUNCES $250,000 DONATION TO SUPPORT IMMEDIATE HUMANITARIAN EFFORTS IN UKRAINE AND THE UKRAINIAN DIASPORA IN CANADA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
