Ukrainian delegation arrives for talks with Russia on border of Belarus: Presidential office

Ukraine's Presidential office on Monday said a delegation arrived for talks with Russia on the border with Belarus. It's unclear whether they'll lead to any breakthrough. It wasn't immediately clear what the Kremlin was ultimately seeking, either in the talks or, more broadly, from its war in Ukraine.

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 28-02-2022 14:55 IST | Created: 28-02-2022 14:48 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Ukraine's Presidential office on Monday said a delegation arrived for talks with Russia on the border with Belarus. It's unclear whether they'll lead to any breakthrough. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said it would demand an immediate cease-fire. It wasn't immediately clear what the Kremlin was ultimately seeking, either in the talks or, more broadly, from its war in Ukraine.

