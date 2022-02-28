Ukrainian delegation arrives for talks with Russia on border of Belarus: Presidential office

Ukraine's Presidential office on Monday said a delegation arrived for talks with Russia on the border with Belarus. It's unclear whether they'll lead to any breakthrough. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said it would demand an immediate cease-fire. It wasn't immediately clear what the Kremlin was ultimately seeking, either in the talks or, more broadly, from its war in Ukraine.

