China says U.S. attempts to support Taiwan will be futile

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 01-03-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 01-03-2022 12:59 IST
China says U.S. attempts to support Taiwan will be futile
Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin Image Credit: ANI
Any attempts at support for Taiwan are bound to be futile, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday, responding to a planned visit to the island by a group of former senior U.S. defense and security officials.

Speaking at a regular daily media briefing, Wang urged the United States to handle the Taiwan issue prudently, and refrain from further harming U.S.-China relations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

