China says U.S. attempts to support Taiwan will be futile
Any attempts at support for Taiwan are bound to be futile, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday, responding to a planned visit to the island by a group of former senior U.S. defense and security officials.
Speaking at a regular daily media briefing, Wang urged the United States to handle the Taiwan issue prudently, and refrain from further harming U.S.-China relations.
