Colombian President Duque to meet Biden next week -White House

Colombian President Ivan Duque will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on March 10 on a visit to Washington during which the two leaders will discuss regional and global issues including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said on Wednesday. Biden and Duque plan to reaffirm their countries' bilateral relationship and discuss topics including the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, economic recovery and responses in the region to migration, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

"The President looks forward to this important meeting to deepen the strategic partnership between the United States and Colombia," Psaki said. Some Latin American nations including Colombia have called for swift a withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

"We categorically reject war and we join all the voices of the international community who today clamor for the speedy withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory," Duque said in a video statement last week.

