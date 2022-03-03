Left Menu

Colombian President Duque to meet Biden next week -White House

Colombian President Ivan Duque will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on March 10 on a visit to Washington during which the two leaders will discuss regional and global issues including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2022 00:19 IST | Created: 03-03-2022 00:15 IST
Colombian President Duque to meet Biden next week -White House
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Colombian President Ivan Duque will meet with U.S. President Joe Biden on March 10 on a visit to Washington during which the two leaders will discuss regional and global issues including Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the White House said on Wednesday. Biden and Duque plan to reaffirm their countries' bilateral relationship and discuss topics including the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, economic recovery and responses in the region to migration, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

"The President looks forward to this important meeting to deepen the strategic partnership between the United States and Colombia," Psaki said. Some Latin American nations including Colombia have called for swift a withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

"We categorically reject war and we join all the voices of the international community who today clamor for the speedy withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukrainian territory," Duque said in a video statement last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, not just 'rex'; As climate dangers rise, scientists predict disasters before they happen and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists propose Tyrannosaurus had three species, no...

 Global
2
New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

New technique can multiply insights provided by NASA's NuSTAR telescope

 United States
3
U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - sources

U.S. expected to announce ban on Russian flights from American airspace - so...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Gilead's HIV drug on glass vial concerns; Pfizer's bacterial infection vaccine fails main goal in study and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA declines to approve Gilead's HIV drug on glass...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022