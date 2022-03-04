Hungary to ban all grain exports effective immediately -agriculture minister
Hungary banned all grain exports effective immediately due to price increases caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, minister of agriculture Istvan Nagy told television channel RTL on Friday.
Nagy added the government decree on the ban would be published on Friday.
