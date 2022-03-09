Left Menu

Germany's Scholz says no sense in military solution in Ukraine

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 09-03-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 19:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday there was no sense in a military solution to the Ukraine conflict and he hoped, instead, that a solution could be found in talks between Russia and Ukraine.

Speaking at a joint news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Scholz said Germany needed to diversify raw materials used by industry and that his country was working with Canada on this.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

