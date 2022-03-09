Germany's Scholz says no sense in military solution in Ukraine
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday there was no sense in a military solution to the Ukraine conflict and he hoped, instead, that a solution could be found in talks between Russia and Ukraine.
Speaking at a joint news conference with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Scholz said Germany needed to diversify raw materials used by industry and that his country was working with Canada on this.
