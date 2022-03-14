Left Menu

India’s new envoy to China, Rawat takes charge

Pradeep Kumar Rawat, Ambassador of India to the Peoples Republic of China assumed charge EOIBeijing today, the Indian Embassy here tweeted.Rawat succeeds Ambassador Vikram Misri, who was appointed as the Deputy National Security Advisor.An Indian Foreign Service IFS officer of the 1990 batch, Rawat was previously Indias ambassador to the Netherlands.Rawats appointment comes in the midst of the lingering eastern Ladakh border standoff.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 14-03-2022 08:57 IST | Created: 14-03-2022 08:57 IST
India’s new envoy to China, Rawat takes charge
  • Country:
  • China

India’s new ambassador to China Pradeep Kumar Rawat assumed charge on Monday.

Rawat arrived in China on March 4 and underwent mandatory quarantine as per China’s COVID-19 protocols.

''HE Shri. Pradeep Kumar Rawat, Ambassador of India to the People’s Republic of China assumed charge @EOIBeijing today”, the Indian Embassy here tweeted.

Rawat succeeds Ambassador Vikram Misri, who was appointed as the Deputy National Security Advisor.

An Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer of the 1990 batch, Rawat was previously India's ambassador to the Netherlands.

Rawat's appointment comes in the midst of the lingering eastern Ladakh border standoff. He has earlier served in Hong Kong and Beijing. Rawat served as the ambassador of India to Indonesia and Timor-Leste from September 2017-December 2020.

He speaks fluent Mandarin.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows promise; virus may become resistant to antibody drugs; Galapagos tortoises belong to new species -nat'l park and more

Science News Roundup: GeoVax vaccine targeting virus in two places shows pro...

 Global
2
Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

Apple is not changing Mac Mini's design for 2023 model

 United States
3
Putin supporters demonstrate in Belgrade

Putin supporters demonstrate in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-testing - CCTV; South Korea reports record-high 383,665 new COVID-19 cases - KDCA and more

Health News Roundup: China approves five COVID-19 antigen kits for self-test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022