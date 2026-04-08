FTSE 100 Soars as US-Iran Ceasefire Calms Markets

The UK's FTSE 100 surged to its highest point in a month on Wednesday, fueled by a ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran. This accord sent global stocks upward and triggered a significant drop in oil prices.

US President Donald Trump announced the agreement shortly before the closure of a deadline aimed at unblocking the strategic Strait of Hormuz. This unexpected development sparked optimism about the resumption of shipping activities in the region, which plays a crucial role in the global oil and liquefied natural gas market.

The FTSE 100 index increased by 2.9% at 1042 GMT, reaching levels last seen on March 3. Meanwhile, the FTSE 250 increased by 4.5%. In contrast, major oil companies like BP and Shell faced a drop of over 5%, coinciding with a substantial decline in crude oil prices. Amid these shifting dynamics, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is set to engage in diplomatic talks to maintain the peace and ensure the Strait of Hormuz remains open. Additionally, Gamma Communications saw a notable rise in its stock price following announcements of potential acquisition discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)