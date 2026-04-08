U.N. Preliminary Findings Reveal Indonesian Peacekeepers' Deaths Linked to Israeli Action
The U.N.'s initial inquiry suggests Israeli involvement in the deaths of three Indonesian peacekeepers in Lebanon. One died from a tank projectile, and two others from an explosive device likely placed by Hezbollah. The U.N. calls the incidents unacceptable, urging thorough investigations and justice.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 11:45 IST
A preliminary United Nations investigation indicates that Israeli actions may have led to the deaths of three Indonesian peacekeepers in Lebanon.
According to U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, one peacekeeper was killed by an Israeli tank projectile, while two others perished due to an improvised explosive device likely orchestrated by Hezbollah.
Both the U.N. and Indonesia demand justice and a full investigation, emphasizing the need for accountability under international law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Hezbollah
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