U.N. Preliminary Findings Reveal Indonesian Peacekeepers' Deaths Linked to Israeli Action

A preliminary United Nations investigation indicates that Israeli actions may have led to the deaths of three Indonesian peacekeepers in Lebanon.

According to U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, one peacekeeper was killed by an Israeli tank projectile, while two others perished due to an improvised explosive device likely orchestrated by Hezbollah.

Both the U.N. and Indonesia demand justice and a full investigation, emphasizing the need for accountability under international law.

(With inputs from agencies.)