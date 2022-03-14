Kerala govt to hand over Thiruvallom custodial death case to CBI

Left Menu

The Kerala government on Monday decided to hand over the probe into the death of a 40-year-old man, under the custody of police, to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Sources said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed to hand over the case to the central agency.

Suresh Kumar, who was taken into custody by the police for allegedly harassing a woman, died in custody on February 28.

According to police, accused Suresh Kumar complained of chest pain in the morning and was shifted to a nearby hospital. He was reportedly rushed to a Medical College Hospital after doctors at the nearby hospital told the police that his condition was very serious. He died on the way to the referral hospital.

Kumar, a resident of Nelliyode, Judgikunnu near here, and four others were taken into custody on Sunday evening by the Thiruvallam police under the Thiruvananthapuram city police limits on the basis of a harassment complaint filed by a woman.

