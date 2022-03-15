Armenia ready to establish diplomatic ties with Turkey, RIA says
Armenia is ready to establish diplomatic relations and open its border with Turkey, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Tuesday, citing Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said last week he held "productive and constructive" talks with Mirzoyan as they bid to mend ties after decades of animosity.
