Left Menu

Governors, ED are targeting only governments of Maharashtra and West Bengal: Raut

Other states also have governors and ED offices, but they are not targeting BJP-ruled states, he said, speaking to reporters here.Earlier this week, the ED said it had attached assets worth Rs 6.45 crore of a company owned by Shridhar Patankar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackerays brother-in-law, in connection with a money laundering investigation.The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government has also clashed with governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on several occasions.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 24-03-2022 18:08 IST | Created: 24-03-2022 17:45 IST
Governors, ED are targeting only governments of Maharashtra and West Bengal: Raut
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The governors and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are harassing only the state governments of Maharashtra and West Bengal, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut alleged on Thursday.

''Governors are targeting state governments in Maharashtra and West Bengal only. Other states also have governors and ED offices, but they are not targeting BJP-ruled states,'' he said, speaking to reporters here.

Earlier this week, the ED said it had attached assets worth Rs 6.45 crore of a company owned by Shridhar Patankar, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's brother-in-law, in connection with a money laundering investigation.

The Shiv Sena-led Maharashtra government has also clashed with governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on several occasions. In West Bengal too, the relations between the Trinamool Congress government and the governor are often strained.

The home ministry of Maharashtra has a great tradition and it will never pursue vendetta against anyone unlike central agencies, Raut further said.

Asked about a temple management in Udupi district of Karnataka deciding not to allow 'people from other faith' to do business on its land during an annual festival on the request of some pro-Hindu organisations, Raut said such actions would create a situation like the one which prevailed before Partition. Meanwhile, in reply to another question, Raut said the chief minister will soon take a decision about giving representation to Sena MLAs from Vidarbha in the cabinet. Sanjay Rathod, the only Sena minister who hailed from the region, stepped down last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

U.S. assesses Russian forces committed war crimes in Ukraine -Blinken

 United States
2
Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Ambassador to US

Pentagon has forgotten how NATO bombed Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya: Russian Amba...

 United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgender athlete; Soccer-Pogba says World Cup winner's medal stolen during the burglary and more

Sports News Roundup: Florida Governor declares Weyant winner over transgende...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infections near 1,000; FDA probe of Abbott facility finds quality control issues and more

Health News Roundup: China's Shanghai denies lockdown rumors as COVID infect...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022