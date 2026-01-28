Tragic Loss: Ajit Pawar's Legacy in Maharashtra

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed profound condolences following the tragic death of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on Wednesday.

Pawar, a seasoned leader dedicated to public service, perished alongside four others when their aircraft crashed in Pune district. Sarma praised Pawar's significant contributions to Maharashtra's development, noting the lasting impact on the state.

''His passing is a great loss; may he attain sadgati. Om Shanti,'' Sarma stated, emphasizing Pawar's influence and dedication to governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)