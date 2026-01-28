Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Ajit Pawar's Legacy in Maharashtra

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed deep condolences for the death of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash. He highlighted Pawar's impactful contributions to Maharashtra's development and governance. Pawar, along with four others, died in the crash in Pune district.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 28-01-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 11:21 IST
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed profound condolences following the tragic death of Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on Wednesday.

Pawar, a seasoned leader dedicated to public service, perished alongside four others when their aircraft crashed in Pune district. Sarma praised Pawar's significant contributions to Maharashtra's development, noting the lasting impact on the state.

''His passing is a great loss; may he attain sadgati. Om Shanti,'' Sarma stated, emphasizing Pawar's influence and dedication to governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

