Congress general secretaries, state in-charges meet in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 26-03-2022 13:38 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Congress general secretaries and party in-charges of various states met on Saturday to discuss the party's membership drive and the current political situation.

Congress general secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal chaired the meeting at the party headquarters here and discussed the progress of the ongoing membership drive and future agitational programmes.

Among prominent leaders of the party who attended the meeting were Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Oomen Chandy, Mukul Wasnik, Tariq Anwar, Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken and treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal.

The meeting comes in the wake of the party's humiliating defeat in the recent Assembly elections held in five states.

The agenda for the meeting was the party's special membership drive and organizational elections, besides planning of agitational programmes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

