Congress Revamps Leadership as Pre-Poll Alliance Talks Await Decision

Congress leader Girish Chodankar announced the completion of consultations with party leaders about an alliance with DMK for the upcoming Tamil Nadu and Puducherry elections. The party is undergoing an organizational revamp to empower District Presidents, with transparent, democratic selection and thorough performance evaluations to follow.

As the Congress party gears up for the upcoming assembly elections, key consultations have concluded with 42 party leaders on a potential alliance with the DMK, informed Congress leader Girish Chodankar on Tuesday.

Speaking at the Sathyamurthy Bhavan headquarters, Chodankar emphasized the ongoing massive organizational overhaul, 'Sangathan Srijan Abhiyan,' aiming to empower District Presidents through a transparent reconstitution process that has already appointed 530 District Leaders across 14 states.

Although formal seat-sharing discussions with the ruling DMK have yet to commence, the newfound energy and structural changes are expected to realign with grassroots sentiments as expressed by Congress members eager to be part of a coalition government in Tamil Nadu.

