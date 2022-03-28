Berlin considers buying missile shield, Chancellor Scholz says

Germany is considering purchasing a missile defence system to shield against a potential attack from Russia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said late on Sunday. "This is certainly one of the issues we are discussing, and for good reason," he told public broadcaster ARD when asked whether Germany might buy a defence system such as Israel's Iron Dome.

He did not specify what type of system Berlin was considering. When asked whether Germany aimed to procure a missile defence system with a longer range than its existing Patriot batteries, Scholz said: "We need to be aware that we have a neighbour who is prepared to use violence to enforce their interests."

