Left Menu

Ukraine war damage and loss rises to over $560 billion, says economy minister

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 28-03-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 28-03-2022 15:16 IST
Ukraine war damage and loss rises to over $560 billion, says economy minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russia's war on Ukraine has so far cost Ukraine $564.9 billion in terms of damage to infrastructure, lost economic growth, and other factors, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Monday.

In an online post, she said the fighting had damaged or destroyed 8,000 km (4,970 miles) of roads and 10 million square meters of housing.

Russia says it is conducting a "special military operation" in Ukraine with the aim of demilitarising its neighbor. Ukraine and its Western allies call this a pretext for an unprovoked invasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

Ukrainian rebel region may hold referendum on joining Russia

 Ukraine
2
PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after beating Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand in final.

PV Sindhu wins Swiss Open badminton tournament women's singles title after b...

 Global
3
Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

Italy reports 59,555 coronavirus cases on Sunday, 82 deaths

 Global
4
Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

Russia and Azerbaijan trade barbs over Nagorno-Karabakh

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022