Ukraine war damage and loss rises to over $560 billion, says economy minister

Russia's war on Ukraine has so far cost Ukraine $564.9 billion in terms of damage to infrastructure, lost economic growth, and other factors, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Monday.

In an online post, she said the fighting had damaged or destroyed 8,000 km (4,970 miles) of roads and 10 million square meters of housing.

Russia says it is conducting a "special military operation" in Ukraine with the aim of demilitarising its neighbor. Ukraine and its Western allies call this a pretext for an unprovoked invasion.

