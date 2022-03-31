Left Menu

Jaishankar holds telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Blinken

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday night held a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken focusing on the crisis in Ukraine, situation in Indo-Pacific and bilateral cooperation.The talks came a day ahead of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrovs visit to India.Just completed a useful conversation with SecBlinken. He said India had been somewhat shaky over the Russian invasion at the Quad as well.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2022 00:39 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 00:39 IST
Jaishankar holds telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Blinken
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday night held a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken focusing on the crisis in Ukraine, situation in Indo-Pacific and bilateral cooperation.

The talks came a day ahead of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's visit to India.

''Just completed a useful conversation with @SecBlinken. Reviewed the progress on our bilateral cooperation. Discussed developments pertaining to the Indo-Pacific, Ukraine and the global economy,'' Jaishankar tweeted.

India and the US have been in touch over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

US Deputy National Security Adviser Daleep Singh arrived in India on Wednesday on a two-day visit.

Hours after his arrival, Singh held talks with Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

Singh is known to be a key architect in designing the US sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden recently made a veiled dig at India over its position on the crisis in Ukraine.

Biden said the world had launched a united front across Europe and the Pacific on the Russian attack on Ukraine with the “possible exception of India”. He said India had been “somewhat shaky” over the Russian invasion at the Quad as well.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
3
FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide

FEATURE-India bets on satellite broadband to bridge rural digital divide

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Omicron sub-variant BA.2 accounts for about 55% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC; Shanghai reports total 5,982 new local COVID cases for March 29 and more

Health News Roundup: Omicron sub-variant BA.2 accounts for about 55% of COVI...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022