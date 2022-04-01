Left Menu

Vandalism outside CM house: Delhi Police tells HC it has filed FIR, will preserve CCTV footage

He said that that eight people had already been arrested and investigation was underway. Bhardwaj, in his petition through advocate Bharat Gupta, has asked for a Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged attack and argued that the vandalisation appears to have been carried out with the Delhi Polices tacit complicity.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2022 11:56 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 11:52 IST
Vandalism outside CM house: Delhi Police tells HC it has filed FIR, will preserve CCTV footage
Representational image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police on Friday told the High Court here that it has taken suo moto cognisance of the alleged attack outside Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence and registered an FIR.

Last Wednesday, members of the BJP youth wing had allegedly vandalised property outside the residence of Kejriwal, also the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, during a protest against his remarks on the film 'The Kashmir Files'.

Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, appearing for the Delhi Police and the central government, said that all steps were being taken to address the concerns and all the evidence, including the CCTV footage from cameras around the chief minister's residence, as well as the arterial roads, will be preserved. He said that that eight people had already been arrested and investigation was underway. A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Navin Chawla, which was hearing a petition by AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj, granted time to the Delhi Police to file its status report on the ongoing investigation in a sealed cover. Bhardwaj, in his petition through advocate Bharat Gupta, has asked for a Special Investigation Team to probe the alleged attack and argued that the vandalisation appears to have been carried out with the Delhi Police's 'tacit complicity'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022