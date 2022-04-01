Left Menu

Adityanath stops cavalcade to make way for ambulance

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-04-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 01-04-2022 15:29 IST
Adityanath stops cavalcade to make way for ambulance
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The cavalcade of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stopped and made way for an ambulance here, an official said on Friday.

DCP Traffic Subhash Chandra Shakya on Friday said the incident took place near Raj Bhavan on Thursday when the chief minister's cavalcade was going from Hazratganj to Bandariyabagh.

An ambulance was stopped along with other vehicles in order to allow the CM's cavalcade to pass, he added.

''As soon as he (Adityanath) saw that an ambulance was stopped to facilitate the movement of his cavalcade, he asked his security men to stop on the roadside and allow the ambulance to go,'' an official said.

Bhaskar Singh, a resident of the Madison area of Lucknow, who was riding a motorcycle and stopped there, said, ''It was a good humanitarian gesture on the part of CM Yogi. All people waiting for the cavalcade to pass were seen praising him.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

Hubble telescope spots Earendel, the most distant star on record

 Global
2
21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's emergency landing

21,000 passengers affected, 136 flights canceled in Colombia after plane's e...

 Colombia
3
Study finds how plants perceive light

Study finds how plants perceive light

 United States
4
Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

Bicyclist run over by army truck in posh central Delhi area

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022