Only 258 rural courts set up so far: MoS Law in LS

Union Minister S P Singh Baghel lamented in the Lok Sabha on Friday that only few states have come forward to set up courts in rural areas under the Gram Nyayalaya Act to provide access to justice to people at their doorsteps.

Replying to a question by a BJP member, the Minister of State for Law and Justice said a total of 15 states had expressed their willingness to set up rural rural courts after enactment of the Gram Nyayalaya Act, 2008.

''But, only 10 of them later set up the Gram Nyayalayas,'' he told the Lok Sabha.

At present, a total of 258 Gram Nyayalayas (rural courts) are functioning even as notifications had been issued for the setting up of 476 Gram Nyayalayas, he added.

The Gram Nyayalaya Act 2008 stipulates for establishment of courts at intermediate panchayat level to provide access to justice to people at their door steps.

The minister said it is not mandatory for the states to implement the Act.

''It (implementation of the Act) is advisory,'' he said.

In her question, BJP member Aparajita Sarangi had sought to know from the government about the steps being taken to set up Gram Nyayalayas in the country, stressing that there is an ''urgent need'' to increase the capability of the country's justice delivery system.

Just 256 Gram Nyayalayas have been set up so far in 10 states even as the Supreme Court had in 2020 directed the states to issue notification for setting up of Gram Nyayalayas, and also urged the High Courts to expedite the consultation process required under the law, she added.

''As on October 11, 2021, around 4.5 crore cases were pending in different courts in India. Of these cases, 87.6 per cent belong the subordinate judiciary alone,'' the BJP leader said.

The Gram Nyayalaya Act, 2008 was enacted by this Parliament, keeping in view huge pendency of cases and the need to provide easy access to the people in rural areas to the justice system, she added.

''There is an urgent need to increase the capability of our justice delivery system,'' she said, urging the government to ensure more Gram Nyayalayas are set up in the country.

