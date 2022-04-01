U.S. imposes North Korea-related sanctions - Treasury website

The United States has imposed sanctions on five North Korea-linked entities, the Treasury Department said on its website on Friday, following a recent series of missile launches by Pyongyang.

North Korea last week said it tested a new, powerful type of intercontinental ballistic missile, marking an end to a self-imposed moratorium on long-range testing in place since 2017 and drawing international condemnation.

