Left Menu

5 Bangladeshis, who strayed into India, sent back

After fulfilling all the protocols, they were sent back to Bangladesh through Akhaura ICP in a simple ceremony on Friday, he added.Mohammad thanked the Tripura government for making the impossible possible.Four of the Bangladeshi nationals recovered their memory and their condition is better now, while the condition of one person has not been improved much, said neuropsychiatrist Dr Udayan Majumder.

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 02-04-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 02-04-2022 17:28 IST
5 Bangladeshis, who strayed into India, sent back
  • Country:
  • India

Five Bangladesh nationals, who strayed into India, were sent back to their country, an official said on Saturday.

They were sent back to Bangladesh on Friday after recovering from mental ailments at Modern Psychiatric Hospital in West Tripura's Narsingarh, he said.

Two of them were found in South Tripura's Belonia subdivision in 2015, and the rest three were rescued from Agartala railway station, said Arif Mohammad, the Assistant Bangladesh High Commissioner in Agartala.

They did not know how they had crossed the border, he said.

''Following a court's orders, all the five Bangladeshi nationals were taken to Modern Psychiatric Hospital for treatment in two phases. In course of treatment, they have got back memory and shared their names and addresses,'' the envoy said. ''After fulfilling all the protocols, they were sent back to Bangladesh through Akhaura ICP in a simple ceremony on Friday,'' he added.

Mohammad thanked the Tripura government for ''making the impossible possible''.

Four of the Bangladeshi nationals recovered their memory and their condition is better now, while the condition of one person has not been improved much, said neuropsychiatrist Dr Udayan Majumder.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

Berlin OK's sale of former GDR infantry fighting vehicles to Kyiv -report

 Germany
2
Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percent Growth in Revenue with 150 Crores in Just 6 Years

Appinventiv, a Bootstrapped Digital Transformation Company Sees a 100 Percen...

 India
3
Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation implantation

Kerala: Patient gets new lease of life following deep brain stimulation impl...

 India
4
Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

Speed of sound slower on Mars than on Earth, reveals new study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022