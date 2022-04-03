Missiles hit Ukrainian port of Odesa - council
Reuters | Updated: 03-04-2022 11:43 IST | Created: 03-04-2022 11:23 IST
Missiles struck Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa in the early hours of Sunday, the city council said in an online post.
One of the city's "critical infrastructure facilities" was hit, regional administration spokesperson Sergey Bratchuk told Ukraine's public broadcaster. "We hope there will be no casualties," Bratchuk said.
