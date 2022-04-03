Miscreants torch vehicles, equipment in Jharkhand village

Miscreants torched a few vehicles and an earth-moving heavy equipment in Laiyo village in Ramgarh district, police said on Sunday. The vehicles set ablaze on Saturday evening include a tractor and a motorcycle, they said.

A senior police officer said the miscreants carried out the attack to possibly extort money from a brick kiln owner in the area.

“We are investigating the issue from all angles and will soon nab the culprits,” he said.

