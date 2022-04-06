Left Menu

Pawar meets PM

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 15:11 IST
Pawar meets PM
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi against the backdrop of central agencies intensifying investigation against leaders of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi.

Pawar was closeted with Modi at the Prime Minister's Office in Parliament for nearly 20 minutes.

The meeting comes on a day when the CBI took custody of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh.

Deshmukh was taken into custody by the CBI team from the Arthur Road Prison in Central Mumbai and placed under arrest in connection with corruption allegations raised against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The meeting also comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate attached assets worth more than Rs 11.15 crore of Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife and two of his associates in a money-laundering investigation linked to certain land deals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb'; First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch and more

Science News Roundup: Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readies for launch; Gigantic Jupiter-like alien planet observed still 'in the womb' and more

Science News Roundup: First private astronaut mission to space station readi...

 Global
3
Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US chief of staff

Potential for great power conflict increasing, world becoming unstable: US c...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case since 1988; Whole of Shanghai enters COVID lockdown despite lower symptomatic cases and more

Health News Roundup: Israel in polio vaccine drive after logging first case ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022