Germany is in confidential talks over Ukraine guarantees - Scholz
Ukraine has proposed that as an alternative to NATO membership, something Russia insists it cannot accept, individual countries like Germany, Turkey or China could offer guarantees with a similar effect. "We are in talks on guarantees with Ukraine," he told Germany's Parliament.
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 06-04-2022 17:13 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 17:13 IST
Germany is in confidential discussions with Kyiv about possible security guarantees it could offer Ukraine to ensure its safety after Russia's invasion, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the Bundestag. Ukraine has proposed that as an alternative to NATO membership, something Russia insists it cannot accept, individual countries like Germany, Turkey or China could offer guarantees with a similar effect.
"We are in talks on guarantees with Ukraine," he told Germany's Parliament. "These talks are confidential."
