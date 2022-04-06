Germany is in confidential talks over Ukraine guarantees - Scholz

Germany is in confidential discussions with Kyiv about possible security guarantees it could offer Ukraine to ensure its safety after Russia's invasion, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the Bundestag. Ukraine has proposed that as an alternative to NATO membership, something Russia insists it cannot accept, individual countries like Germany, Turkey or China could offer guarantees with a similar effect.

"We are in talks on guarantees with Ukraine," he told Germany's Parliament. "These talks are confidential."

