Russia: Ukrainian fuel storage base destroyed in the Kharkiv region -RIA

Reuters | Updated: 06-04-2022 23:13 IST | Created: 06-04-2022 23:13 IST
Russia's defence ministry said on Wednesday that a Ukrainian fuel storage base was destroyed by Russian missiles in the Kharkiv region, the RIA news agency quoted it as saying.

The Russian forces also destroyed some Ukrainian military equipment and foreign weapons at a railway station in the same region, RIA reported, citing the ministry.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

